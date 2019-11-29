Hosea Helps holds annual Thanksgiving festivities

Hosea helps hosted its 49th Festival of Services on Thanksgiving Day.

It invited thousands in need to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal at the Georgia World Congress Center on Thursday.

Volunteers also provided health, cleaning, beautification, and legal services.

For those who couldn't make it, the organization delivered more than 5,000 meals to their homes.

They have always offered food delivery but now it will also be one of the services that's part of its new effort, Hosea on the Move.

“Hosea on the Move will give free access to government benefits and case management, job training, medical screenings, and treatment, parenting education, financial literacy and saving opportunities,” said Hosea Helps director Elisabeth Omilami.

Hosea Helps services 51,000 people each and every year.