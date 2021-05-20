Hosea Helps helps Atlanta woman in need with rent, unitalities

The charitable organization Hosea Helps wants to help metro Atlanta women in need with their rent and utility bills.

The group is awarding six nonprofit organizations $25,000 each, so they can then provide financial assistance to women in Fulton, DeKalb, and Gwinnett counties.

Nonprofits that would like to be considered must complete an online application by Friday, May 28.

That application can be found at https://4hosea.org/nonprofit-application-for-funding/

