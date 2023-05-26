Man charged in deadly April shooting at DeKalb County home

article

DeKalb County deputies have made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened at a home in April.

Deputies arrested 36-year-old Decatur resident Tommie Lee Salad on Wednesday and charged him with malice murder.

According to authorities, the charges stem from the shooting of 39-year-old Lewis Harmon on April 22.

Investigators found Harmon dead at a home on Hooper Street after an alleged "domestic incident."

Salad is currently in custody at the DeKalb County Jail without bond.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.