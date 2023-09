The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating a homicide in Lawrenceville.

The death was reported on Baldridge Drive NW, which is located off of Old Norcross Road.

Authorities have not released any information on a victim or suspect.

FOX 5 is working to gather more information.

MAP OF THE AREA

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. If you have photos or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.