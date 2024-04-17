Homerville teenager wanted for shooting, may have fled to Jacksonville, Florida

article

A 19-year-old named Shea Foster from Homerville is wanted in connection to the shooting death of 25-year-old Raheem Poole on April 14. Foster is still on the run and may be in either Homerville or Jacksonville, Florida, according to Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Phillip White, 33, also from Homerville, has been arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault related to Poole's death. Shea Foster, however, faces charges of Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault. The Homerville Police Department requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) to handle the case after receiving a 911 call about the shooting. Poole was found dead near Happyville Lane and Old Fargo Road from suspected gunshot wounds.

According to the investigation, Phillip White was charged with assaulting Foster before the shooting and was arrested without incident. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Douglas or submit anonymous tips through various channels. Once the investigation concludes, the case will be handed over to the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.