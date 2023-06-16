Homeowner arrest on murder charges after fatally shooting man suspected of theft

A homeowner who shot a man who he claimed was stealing from him has now been arrested on murder charges. The fatal shooting happened April 16, just outside the man's Smyrna home.

"I was torn in half and I wanted answers," said Ali, the brother of Phillip Simmons who was killed.

Ali says he is still healing over the violent death of his brother. He says his brother was a God-fearing man who often ministered to young people.

On April 16, Ali says Phillip and his wife, Crystal, were driving around Smyrna looking for scrap metal when they spotted some near Corn Road, which backs up to a home on Lochlomand Lane. Ali says Phillip pulled over to pick it up, when he was confronted by a man with a gun telling him to get off his property.

"My sister-in-law said the man had pushed my brother and my brother stumbled back and that's when a shot went off, and he turned the gun on her," said Ali.

Days after the shooting, Crystal told FOX 5 the man with the gun threatened her, then she heard more gunshots.

Police say medics rushed Phillip to the hospital where he later died.

"My sister-in-law is traumatized by this, my brother was her all and all," said Phillip.

Police took a statement from Crystal, but at the time, no charges were filed against the homeowner. The family wanted justice.

"The Lord told me just sit down and relax, and he would take care of it," said Ali.

This week, an indictment came down from a grand jury charging the homeowner, Hayden Beasley with malice murder and felony murder in the death of Phillip Simmons. He also faces two counts of aggravated assault, one for an assault of Simmons and the second for the assault of Crystal. Simmons was also indicted on two counts of possession of firearm during commission of a felony.

"Burden lifted, a lot of peace, especially among my family, my family is very thankful," said Ali.

The indictment came down Tuesday. Beasley was arrested just prior to this report.