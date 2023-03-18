Atlanta nonprofit works to find solution for homeless during freezing weather

Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from SUN 10:00 PM EDT until MON 11:00 AM EDT, Clay County
7
Freeze Warning
from SUN 12:00 AM EDT until SUN 11:00 AM EDT, Clay County
Freeze Warning
from SUN 10:00 PM CDT until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from SUN 12:00 AM CDT until SUN 10:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from SUN 11:00 PM EDT until MON 10:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Freeze Warning
from SUN 1:00 AM EDT until SUN 11:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Freeze Watch
from SUN 10:00 PM EDT until MON 11:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Atlanta nonprofit works to find solution for homeless during freezing weather

By Kimberly Leoffler
Published 
Housing
FOX 5 Atlanta

Helping the homeless stay warm

With only so much space for the homeless in warming shelters, one Atlanta nonprofit is working to keep some people on the streets warm during this latest bout of cold weather.

ATLANTA - A local nonprofit is stepping in to help people experiencing homelessness stay warm in freezing temperatures. 

"They're our neighbors they're humans. I'm a humanist. That's what it all boils down to," LeRone McGhee, founder of From Me Until Unity, said. 

McGhee said after the Peachtree and Pine homeless shelter closed down in 2017, the city's largest at the time, he felt compelled to do something to help. 

"In the push of saying hey do we have another facility to facilitate those 1,000 people the answer was always well the warming centers will be enough," McGhee explained. 

Be he says the need extended beyond warming centers alone. That's when he discovered igloos to house people experiencing homelessness in Paris. 

"I went on the internet and I researched I tried to find something that we could do to kind of combat that issue," he explained. The igloos are made with a foam and aluminum that traps heat. The non-profit launched a GoFundMe for their effort. Their goal is to raise $50,000 by September to get 500 throughout the city.

"We want to use it as an extension of the warming center, so when the warming centers are over capacity, we can have them go, and get the igloos, and use those igloos to house the homeless," McGhee said. 

Image 1 of 12

  (FOX 5)

The non-profit hopes something like this can make things a little bit easier for the thousands of people experiencing homelessness throughout the city.

"Just riding down the street and seeing people on the shoulders just there nothing no food or nothing somebody needs to help them someone. So why not step in and try to help," Lemuel Fair, the nonprofit's co-founder, said.

"When I see someone suffering, I say, ‘Hey, I could be in that position,’ and there have been times when I have been myself homeless in the past, so, it's very dear to me," McGhee added. 