Homeless man killed by train while trying to cross tracks in Atlanta

Police say a homeless man's attempt to get over some MARTA train tracks turned tragic when he was hit and killed by a train overnight in northeast Atlanta.

Investigators say they received the call shortly before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday about someone hit by a train on the 300 block of Amour Drive.

According to police, two homeless men were trying to make it across the tracks when one man wasn't able to get over in him.

The conductor saw the accident and stopped the train, police said.

While the other man was not hurt, police say he had a warrant out for his arrest and that they took him into custody.

Officials have not released the identity of the victim.