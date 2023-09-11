Home prices falling in parts of South, Midwest

Americans have been exasperated for years trying to get into homes. Either there is low supply, interest rates are too high, or families are simply priced out, but there are some spots where prices are falling. And no, you don’t have to move to the other side of the country. Some of those cities are close enough to visit today.

According to Fannie Mae, most of these spots with some declining home prices are in either the Midwest or here in the South. The No. 1 spot on that list is Huntsville, Alabama. It’s less than four hours from Atlanta. The number of price cuts there in July increased by 69%.

Even closer is Augusta, Georgia. Again, price cuts are happening there. And less than three hours away is Greenville, South Carolina. It's a charming city and worth a visit if you haven't been in a few years.

This kind of move appeals to the remote worker, according to Fannie Mae.

10 cities with dipping home prices