Home Depot to open 3 new distribution centers, creating 1,000 jobs in greater Atlanta

The Home Depot announced Tuesday that it will open three new distribution centers in Georgia over the next 18 months.

The expansion is projected to bring approximately 1,000 additional jobs to the Atlanta area, including full-time and part-time positions.

“Retail has changed more in the past four years than in our company’s 40-year history. Customers expect to shop whenever, wherever and however they want – whether they’re buying a hammer or a pallet of pavers,” said Stephanie Smith, senior vice president of supply chain development and delivery. “We’re investing to meet the changing delivery needs of our DIY and Pro customers, whether they’re at home, at their job sites or picking up in the store.”

The largest of the new Atlanta-area facilities will be a 657,600 square-foot distribution center in Locust Grove that will focus on fast replenishment to stores in the Southeast, the company said.

Home Depot is looking for 600 associates to fill a variety of roles when the operation opens in the next few months. Interested jobseekers should visit careers.homedepot.com or text JOBS to 52270 for a link to apply to local positions.

A new “flatbed delivery center,” set to open in Stonecrest in 2021, will offer same-day and next-day delivery of bulk and oversized orders to both Pro and DIY customers. Earlier this year, the company opened its first flatbed delivery center in Dallas to increase the accessibility and reliability of deliveries in that market.

The company also plans to open an order fulfillment operation in East Point in late 2021.