1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at Atlanta affordable housing complex

One person is dead, and a second person injured in a shooting in northwest Atlanta, according to Atlanta police.

The shooting was reported in the 1600 block of Hollywood Road NW. The address is listed as the Reserve at Hollywood, an affordable housing apartment building.

Atlanta police confirmed two people had been shot, and one of those people was deceased. No word yet on the condition of the other victim.

