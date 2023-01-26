Hollywood legends headline romantic comedy “Maybe I Do”

Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon, and William H. Macy.

Most people would be star-struck seeing any one of these legendary Hollywood icons. So, even though she’s a movie star in own right, imagine how Emma Roberts felt walking onto the set of the new romantic comedy "Maybe I Do," which stars all four.

"I was coming to set so overly prepared because, hello, we’re working with Diane Keaton and Susan Sarandon! So, I was like, ‘If there’s a blooper, it’s not going to be because of me,’" laughs Roberts.

Roberts and Luke Bracey — who previously co-starred in the Netflix hit "Holidate" — team up again as a young couple trying to plan out their future in "Maybe I Do," which hits theatres Friday, Jan. 27. Of course, any good romantic comedy needs some conflict, and in this case, it comes when the couple’s parents meet for dinner and realize they’re all far more intimately acquainted than they previously realized.

For Gere and Sarandon, Maybe I Do is something of a reunion; the actors previously starred together in 2004’s "Shall We Dance?" and 2012’s "Arbitrage."

"We both started our careers as teenagers. We’ve known each other for a long time," says Gere. "There’s only a level of actors of our age and experience who do this kind of thing. It’s not a large group of people. So, I think it’s a built-in respect and comfort level that we have with our compatriots in this world."

Adds Sarandon, "I mean, I couldn’t think of anybody that could do this part the way Richard did. He’s like Cary Grant."

"Maybe I Do" was written and directed by Michael Jacobs; to hear more from the stars, click the video player in this article.