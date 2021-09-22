Holly Springs officers fix woman's taillight after traffic stop

article

A traffic stop in Holly Springs turned into a positive experience when two officers helped a woman with her car trouble.

The Holly Springs Police Department says that officers pulled over a woman for a taillight violation on Tuesday.

The woman told police that she knew her taillight was out and had just left the auto parts store with a new lightbulb, but the employees weren't able to change it for her.

When they heard her story, Cpl. Babar and Officer Burns went to the woman's house and changed the bulb out for her.

"Thank you to these officers for having compassion and going above the normal duties to help our citizens of Holly Springs," the Holly Springs Police Department wrote on Facebook.

