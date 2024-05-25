Suspected trespasser hit by train in Atlanta dies

A person believed to have been trespassing was struck and killed by a Norfolk Southern train.

It happened along East Paces Ferry Road near Roxboro Road in Atlanta.

FOX 5 reached out to Norfolk Southern Railway for more information on the incident.

A spokesperson for the company released the following statement:

"No matter the circumstances, any loss of life is a tragedy – our thoughts are with the family of this person during this difficult time. We would be remiss if we didn’t say that train tracks are simply no place for the public. Train tracks can be uniquely dangerous places that always beg extra care to ensure everyone’s safety."