History shines inside Emory’s Michael C. Carlos Museum

From stunning lapis lazuli amulets of Ancient Egypt to gleaming marble statues of Roman gods and goddesses, history’s greatest treasures truly shine inside the Michael C. Carlos Museum at Emory University.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours browsing the incredible collection at the museum, which is tucked away on the university’s main Atlanta campus. Highlighting the art and history of world cultures, the Michael C. Carlos Museum features several permanent galleries, including collections of Ancient Egyptian and Nubian art, Classical Greek and Roman Art, and ancient to contemporary art from North, Central, and South America. This weekend, the museum will unveil a new temporary exhibit called You Belong Here: Place, People, and Purpose in Latinx Photography, scheduled to fun from September 9th through December 3rd.

The museum itself boasts a unique and lengthy history; Emory University’s first museum was created back in 1876 at the school’s original Oxford campus and moved to the main campus in 1919. As the collection of ancient art grew, so did the museum’s reputation as a world-class research-quality facility, leading to a move into its spacious current home (with conservation laboratory) in 1993.

The Michael C. Carlos Museum is located at 571 South Kilgo Circle, and regular hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, and Noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Admission is $8 for adults and $6 for seniors and children ages 6 to 17. To browse the museum’s collection and learn more information about visiting, click here.

We could tell you about the museum’s awe-inspiring collection all day — but to get a sense of how special the Michael C. Carlos Museum really is, you need to see it. So, click the video player in this article to check out our morning exploring this exciting Atlanta attraction.