Historical lynching marker stolen from park in DeKalb County

Authorities are searching for the person or group responsible for stealing a historical marker commemorating Black victims of lynchings in DeKalb County. The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) reported that the theft occurred sometime within the last week.

The stolen marker, known as the "Remembrance Project" lynchings marker, was originally located in Kelly Park near City Hall in Lithonia. Law enforcement has not released any information regarding potential leads in the investigation at this time.

Reflecting on the significance of the marker, the mayor of Lithonia spoke about it during the unveiling ceremony at Kelly Park in 2021.

Authorities are urging anyone with information related to the theft to come forward and assist in bringing the perpetrators to justice. Police have not said if they have any leads.