Guns, cash and drugs: Hiram home turns out to be narcotics hub, deputies say

During a massive drug bust at a home in Hiram, Paulding County Sheriff's officials say they seized a wide array of illegal narcotics.

State, local and federal authorities raided the home on Mayfield Court on Nov. 14.

"There was cars everywhere. There was a lot of guys in camo. I don't know if they came in through the wooded part back there," said resident Steve Wilson.

Inside the house, investigators say they found a large and dangerous stash of drugs. They seized heroin, cocaine, meth, pills, and fentanyl.

"The amount of fentanyl that was located could kill about 500,000 people. You put that into perspective with a subdivision, people, kids coming and going, could have been very dangerous," said Sgt. Ashley Henson with the Paulding County Sheriff's Office.

In addition to the drugs, more than $170,000 in cash and five guns were seized.

"You combine the drugs, the money, the guns, this is a significant bust," said Sgt. Henson.

Darrlin Warner (Paulding County Sheriffs Office)

Thirty-nine-year-old Darrlin Warner was arrested and booked into the Paulding County Jail. He has multiple felony drug trafficking charges against him.

Steve Wilson says he never knew who lived in the home, but says he wasn't surprised when he saw the cops move in.

"I just saw an odd amount of cars coming in and going out at all times of the day and night," said Wilson.

This was a months-long operation by the Northwest Georgia Drug Task Force, the GBI and the FBI. They say getting these drugs off the street makes the hard work and long days worth it.

"We're thankful we have this partnership with state and federal authorities, and we were able to rid our streets of this poison," said Sgt. Henson.

Authorities say this is still an ongoing investigation and there could be more arrests and more charges.