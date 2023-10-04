Body found along well-traveled roadway in Lithonia area

article

A body was found along a well-traveled roadway in the Lithonia area early Wednesday evening.

The grim discovery was made in the 500 block of Hillandale Drive. The roadway runs parallel to Interstate 20 in this section. The body was reportedly found near a church and a funeral home in the woods.

DeKalb County Police say officers found the body alongside the road in the woods.

Investigators have not determined the cause or manner of death.

The identity of the individual has not been released.

