Woman critically injured in shooting outside Old Fourth Ward apartments

article

A woman is fighting for her life after she was shot in Atlanta's Old Fourth Ward neighborhood.

Police say the victim was shot at around 11 p.m. Monday while she was standing outside an apartment building on the 400 block of Highland Avenue.

The woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators tell FOX 5 they believe that the shooting happened after a dispute in the apartment building's parking lot.

Police do not know if the unidentified victim lived in the building or not.

The investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information that could help investigators, call the Atlanta Police Department.