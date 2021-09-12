High-speed police chase in Roswell leads to fatal wreck, police say

The Roswell Police Department said officers and Georgia State Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash caused by a car chase on Holcomb Bridge Road early Sunday morning.

Roswell police said the Alpharetta Police Department warned officers to be on the lookout for a group of vehicles recklessly driving in the area.

A Roswell officer spotted the drivers driving east on Holcomb Bridge Road and tried to conduct a traffic stop when they saw an Infiniti G37 laying drags.

The car sped off, initiating a chase and the officer pursued until reaching the intersection of Holcomb Bridge Road and Calibre Creek Parkway.

Police said the suspect car continued but crashed near Scott Road.

Police found two people in the car, a man and woman, had been ejected. Both were hospitalized with life-threatening injures. The man died from his injuries, police said.

Police said two others were seen leaving the wrecked car under their own power before getting into another car, which fled the scene.

Georgia State Patrol responded to investigate the wreck.

Police ask anyone with further information to contact Roswell Police Department Lt. Crawford with the Traffic Enforcement Unit at BCrawford@roswellgov.com or 770-640-4403. Anonymous information can be provided through Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at (404)577-8477 or by going to www.StopCrimeATL.org.

