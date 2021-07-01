Sheriff: Man stabs himself during Paulding County hostage situation

A Paulding County man is facing multiple charges after police say he held a woman hostage in a home and then stabbed himself multiple times.

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office tells FOX 5 that they received a 911 around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday about a possible hostage situation at a home on the 900 block of High Shoals Road.

According to the call, a domestic dispute between 31-year-old Brandon Andrew Sherfield and an unidentified woman turned dangerous when he began holding her against her will with a gun. The victim told 911 operators that Sherfield would "kill them both if the police showed up."

After setting up a perimeter, the woman was able to get out of the house and told officers that the man had stabbed himself while she was fleeing. Around the same time, deputies heard a scream from inside the house.

Knowing the man had access to guns and knives, deputies called the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team. After a short while, SWAT operators entered the home and found Sherfield with "serious self-inflicted" knife wounds to his abdomen.

Medics transported Sherfield to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Officials say once Sherfield has recovered, he will be transported to the Paulding County Jail where he will face multiple charges.

If you know anything about the incident, deputies are asking that you call the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Tip Line at (770) 443-3047.

