Teen faces long road to recovery after being struck by vehicle at high school

A 14-year-old football player is hospitalized right now facing her toughest battle yet.

The North Paulding High School student was struck by a vehicle as she walked on campus on January 11.

Kelvin Thomas said his daughter, Kendall, is stable in the ICU at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital but still unconscious right now after undergoing two surgeries for a fractured skull.

Right now, the family is leaning into their strong faith and prayer as they wait in agony for her to recover.

"We were in the backyard playing football, I threw it off, and then I realized ‘Oh she's a hitter," Thomas described of his daughter's love for football.

He said she's a fan of the Georgia Bulldogs and the Atlanta Falcons.

It's agonizing for the family to witness the 14-year-old girl go from being on the defensive line with the high school football team, to now being hooked up to machines in the ICU.

NORTH PAULDING HIGH STUDENT HIT BY A CAR IN SCHOOL PARKING LOT, DISTRICT CONFIRMS

"I'm talking with her, whispering in her ear. I'm just asking her to open her eyes. Take her time, do it slowly," Thomas explained.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, Kendall was in the crosswalk when she was hit by a vehicle traveling on an access road.

This happened in the parking lot at the high school on Tuesday.

Kendall was on her way to football practice.

"The bus was sitting there waiting for her. Car came from behind the bus speeding extremely, stuck Kendall and here we are now," Thomas detailed.

According to her Thomas, she miraculously didn't suffer any other broken bones.

"When she got hit, she flew in the air. Some people say she hit her head on the car. I got word that she hit her head on the side of the curb," he detailed.

Thomas has barely left his daughter's side.

Her mother has covid-19 and is unable to hold her 14-year-old in the midst of her biggest fight yet.

"It's a marathon. It's gonna be a long road to recovery. We hope that road to recover is a short road."

It’s a road supported by so many in this community, who've rallied around the Thomas family in pray and support as they come to terms with a life that may be forever changed.

"We're thanking God and the angels that assigned to her, for the doctors, everyone. We're thanking God for them to help bring her back," Thomas said when we met outside the hospital.

It remains unclear if the driver will face any charges.

A GoFundMe has been set up in support of the Thomas family, click here if you would like to donate.

The Georgia State Patrol continues its investigation.

