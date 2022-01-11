North Paulding High student hit by a car in school parking lot, district confirms

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office said a high school student is hospitalized after a collision in a school parking lot on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said a girl was struck at around 3:30 p.m. in a parking lot at North Paulding High School.

A school district official confirmed the student was struck by a vehicle after classes were dismissed and went to a local hospital.

Georgia State Patrol is conducting an accident investigation.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

