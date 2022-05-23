High-quality fish takes center stage at Sandy Springs omakase restaurant

"I’ll leave it up to you."

That’s the meaning behind the concept of a new restaurant in Sandy Springs, and it’s the vibe you can expect when you sit down to dine.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we got our first look inside NoriFish, the new premium sushi restaurant from owner and executive chef Sean Park. Park says NoriFish is an omakase-style restaurant, which essentially means customers let the chef put together the meal — in other words, they’re saying, "I’ll leave it up to you."

The chef’s tasting menu comes in three sizes: petite (which features nine items), standard (including a dozen items), and premium (consisting of 17 items). The restaurant’s menu also features signature sushi items and other specialties, and Park says fish is flown in directly from the Toyosu Fish Market in Tokyo.

The team behind NoriFish previously opened Okiboru Tsukemen & Ramen in January 2020, also in Sandy Springs. NoriFish is located at 1115 Springwood Connector in Sandy Springs, and is currently open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Of course, we couldn’t wait to get a taste of the new restaurant, not to mention learn a little more about the omakase experience. Click the video player in this article for a peek at our morning inside NoriFish!