High-end repeat perfume thief on the run, Peachtree City police say

Police in Peachtree City are searching for a serial shoplifter who has been stealing thousands of dollars in high-end fragrances.

They got the report on Valentine’s Day that a woman had hit a Sephora store for a few hundred dollars. When police looked at surveillance video, they said they realized it was the same serial shoplifter who had hit another beauty supply place for thousands of dollars.

"One of the detectives working similar reports recognized her from two prior reports at Ulta," Lt. Brad Williams, Peachtree City Police

Peachtree City police say this is the serial high-end fragrance thief they're looking for.

Police believe the same woman is responsible for the theft of high-end fragrances at the Peachtree City Ulta store totalling $2,000. They say if she has hit there multiple times, it's highly likely that she was wanted for the same crimes elsewhere in metro Atlanta and perhaps even the Southeast United States.

"We would like to thank Sephora and Ulta for their cooperation in supplying the video. The Avenue, as well, for supplying the video for leads in this case," Williams said.

Police still need the public’s help in identifying the woman.

If you have information that can help police identify the woman, you can call the Peachtree City Police Department at 770-487-8866 or email Detective Michelle Taylor at mtaylor@peachtree-city.org.