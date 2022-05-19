Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Cobb County

article

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened at a Cobb County home on Thursday evening.

It happened in the 4400 block of Hicks Road near Williamsburg Court SW.

Cobb County police have not released details regarding the shooting, but said earlier in the evening they were at the scene after reports of a suicidal subject.

The extent of injuries or conditions were not immediately known.

FOX 5 crews at the scene spotted numerous police vehicles and portion of the roadway roped off.

In video shared with FOX 5, numerous shots can be heard in rapid succession for nearly 10 straight seconds.

Advertisement

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com. Watch Good Day Atlanta starting at 4:30 a.m. for updates.