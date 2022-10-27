Herschel Walker declines to address abortion allegation from 2nd accuser at Georgia campaign stop

Hershel Walker did not address new accusations that he pressured a second woman into getting an abortion Thursday as his campaign for Georgia's U.S. Senate continued in Cumming.

On Wednesday, Walker accused the anonymous woman of lying when she said Walker drove her to an abortion clinic in 1993 and waited outside while she had the procedure.

The second accuser, identified only as "Jane Doe," spoke to reporters via an audio Zoom call arranged by her lawyer, Gloria Allred. The woman alleged that Walker encouraged her to get an abortion and paid for one after she became pregnant during their six-year relationship.

"The reason I am here today is because he has publicly taken the position that he is ‘about life’ and against abortion under any circumstances when, in fact, he pressured me to have an abortion and personally ensured that it occurred by driving me to the clinic and paying for it," the woman said. She said she was not revealing her identity because she fears "reprisals against myself, my family and my livelihood."

Walker denied the accusation in an interview with Fox News' Brett Baier.

"Well that's a lie, and I've said that's a lie, and I hope people can see that Raphael Warnock and the left will do whatever they can to win this seat back," Walker said. "I'm not gonna stop, this seat is too important to scare me or force me out of this seat ‘cause they're not. I hope people saw after that debate who's the guy ready to represent the people of Georgia while Raphael Warnock is there to represent Joe Biden."

Baier asked Walker if he knew the woman.

"What I'm saying is this is a lie. I've said it once, and I've moved on, and my campaign has moved on because we're worried about what the Georgia people are talking about," he said. "What I'd say to those voters is that if you're hesitant about voting for me, think about what Raphael Warnock and Joe Biden have done in less than two years."

Walker said during a Savannah debate with Raphael Warnock that his stance on the issue matches Georgia's so-called "Heartbeat Law," which makes abortion illegal after detection of cardiac activity in an embryo at around six weeks of pregnancy. That law includes exceptions for pregnancies involving rape, incest or threats to a woman’s life or health. Walker accused a moderator of misstating he is in favor of "a complete ban on a national level" during the debate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.