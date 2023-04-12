Here's how you could win tickets to see Taylor Swift in Atlanta

It's one of the hottest tour tickets of the summer -- Taylor Swift -- and she's coming to Atlanta in April.

If you weren't lucky enough to purchase a ticket to one of the 3 shows in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, you could win a ticket instead.

Capital One is hosting a ticket giveaway at its Atlanta Lenox Square Cafe location between April 18 and 21. Six lucky visitors will each win a pair of tickets to one of the three shows.

Here are the details about the Café sweepstakes:

The sweepstakes, like all Capital One Cafés, is open to everyone – not only Capital One customers.

To enter, Café visitors must visit the Atlanta Lenox Square Café location and scan a QR Code printed on Café Signages or Ambassador Lanyards on their smartphones. Only one entry per person; two (2) winners will be selected at random for each show and notified by email. A pair (2) of tickets will be digitally transferred to each winner.

The Atlanta Lenox Square Café features ample seating areas, free Wi-Fi and a wide variety of food and beverage offerings.

Capital One debit and credit card holders get 50% off handcrafted beverages every day at all Cafés nationwide when using their Capital One card, including at this location.