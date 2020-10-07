Forget about the Great Pumpkin, here comes the Pumpkin Truck!

A long list of popular fall celebrations has been called off this year, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But just because your family can’t go to the party … doesn’t mean the party can’t come to you.

The Tradition Company Pumpkin Truck is loaded up with pumpkins, cornstalks, hay bales, and mums, and ready to make a visit to neighborhoods around metro Atlanta. The truck is essentially a “fall-party-on-wheels,” available to stop by local neighborhoods, parks, and residential complexes to help host socially distant celebrations of the season.

Chances are you associate The Tradition Company more with Christmas than with Halloween; the business was started by Matt Bowman back in 2006 as the Tradition Trees Christmas tree lot in the Little Five Points. Bowman expanded the operation with his landscaping business, and then with the creation of Tradition Market & Garden near the corner of Briarcliff Road and Lavista Road in Atlanta.

Of course, Good Day Atlanta has a long (and competitive) history with pumpkin carving, so when we heard about The Tradition Company Pumpkin Truck and the opportunity to have a little fall party, we couldn’t wait to schedule a visit.

Click the video player to check out our morning with Matt Bowman and the Tradition team in Avondale Estates — and for information on booking a visit from the truck, click here.

