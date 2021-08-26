Henry County suspends in-person learning at schools over COVID-19 spike

article

Multiple Henry County schools are temporarily suspending in-person learning through the end of the week after a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Henry County school officials say Oakland Elementary, Stockbridge Elementary, Locust Grove Middle School, Luella Middle School, Ola Middle School, and Dutchtown High School will move to full remote learning through Friday, Aug. 27.

According to officials, the changes come due to a "consistent increase in the number of individuals at the school required to quarantine."

School officials expect students will be able to return to classrooms on Monday, Aug. 30.

While on-campus learning is suspended, a curbside meal pick-up service is available at schools.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.