Henry County police search for truck driver involved in hit and run

Investigators are searching for a man and a truck involved in a Henry County hit and run.

It happened Nov. 30 around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Keys Ferry Road and Highway 81. Henry County Police said several unsecured pallets fell from the bed of a truck causing damage to another car.

Police believe it was a blue or silver Dodge truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121.