Henry County officer killed on duty to be honored with memorial marker

A new marker will be put up in Henry County in remembrance of a police sergeant who was killed while on duty.

Sgt. James "Jimmy" Gilbert was killed on May 2, 2004, when his patrol car hit the back of a tractor-trailer truck that officials say was parked illegally on the shoulder of Interstate 75.

Gilbert had served with the Henry County Police Department for 11 years and worked in law enforcement for 20.

He was survived by his wife and three children.

The Henry County Police Department says Gilbert was a "dedicated officer and a dear friend of the police department."

"He served the community of Henry County with great strength and honor," the department wrote on Facebook. "His courage and leadership have not been forgotten."

On Wednesday, Henry County commissioners voted to create a memorial dedicated to Gilbert, which will sit on the southbound side of Jonesboro Road near Foster Drive.

Commissioners are now working to set a date to place the marker.