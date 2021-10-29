Henry County man sentenced to life for child molestation

A Henry County has been sentenced to life in prison for molesting two children in Locust Grove.

Thursday, a Superior Court judge sentenced 33-year-old David Carroll Jr. to life in prison followed by 25 years on probation after a jury found him guilty of aggravated sexual battery, child molestation and sexual battery.

According to officials, Carroll was accused of giving a 10-year-old girl Valium and then molesting her in a home in Locust Grove. He's also accused of molesting a 7-year-old child in the home as well as a toddler in Clayton County.

"We are pleased that this defendant has been held accountable for the horrific things he did to these children," District Attorney Darius Pattillo said. "These kids bravely told their stories, which helped lead the jury return a guilty verdict."

Along with the prison time, Carroll will be required to register as a sex offender for life and have no contact with his victims.

