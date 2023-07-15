Suspect dead, 3 officers injured in Henry County mass shooting manhunt

The hunt for the man accused of shooting and killing four people Saturday in Henry County is over.

Investigators say 40-year-old Andre Longmore had been on the run since gunning down three men and one woman Saturday morning in a Hampton subdivision. On Sunday, Longmore was killed during the manhunt, authorities confirmed.

During a press conference Sunday, Henry County Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett stated officers were able to track the suspect to Highway 138 and Mt. Zion Parkway where there was an exchange of gunfire. He said Longmore then ran. A short-time later authorities engaged the suspect again, and it was during this exchange of gunfire that Longmore was shot and killed.

Andre Longmore

"The citizens of Hampton, the county of Henry, the metro Atlanta area, and the entire state of Georgia can breathe a little easier tonight that the suspect is off the street." said Scandrett. "This monster is off of our streets."

A Henry County deputy and two Clayton County police officers were wounded during the incident. The deputy was shot in the back and flown to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment. The two Clayton officers were tale to local area hospitals for treatment.

What led up to the deadly shooting in Hampton?

While officials have released few details about the original shooting, police say the violence began Saturday morning along Dogwood Lakes Drive in Hampton.

Neighbors reported hearing gunshots and seeing the shooter dressed in black.

"I just heard bam, and as soon as I heard it, I knew what it was," said Frankie Worth. "He had on tactical gear, but it was a weird type of gear I've never seen before."

Police have not confirmed what led up to the shooting, but officials say it was an "active shooter incident."

"I thought he was walking in the road and they just so happened to make him angry. I thought it was a road rage thing," Worth said. "I ain't never seen him before. It's the first time I've seen a guy like that."

Who were the victims of the Henry County mass shooting?

On Sunday, authorities identified the victims as Scott Leavitt, 67, Shirley Leavitt, 66, Ronald Jeffers, 66, and Steve Blizzard, 65. All four victims lived on Dogwood Lakes Drive.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Scott Leavitt

"I was shocked, but what I was really so shocked at is how cool, calm, and collected he was - like it was just regular business," Worth said.

Longmore is described as being between 5 feet 10 inches and 5 feet 11 inches tall. He was last seen wearing long gray pants, a dark shirt with a red tone, and carrying a black handgun. Turner says that the suspected gunman is a Hampton resident.

Investigators were also on the lookout for a black GMC Acadia SUV that they say Longmore stole from Blizzard.

Henry County officials says the Hampton Police Department is leading the investigation with help from the Henry County Police Department, Henry County Sheriff's Department, Henry County Homeland Security and Henry County Crime Scene Unit. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has also been alerted.

Authorities had offered a $10,000 reward as part of the search for Longmore, who they considered to be armed and dangerous.