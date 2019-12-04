Henry County DJ accused of molesting teen boy, police concerned there could be more victims

A popular Henry County disc jockey has been arrested and accused of molesting a teenage boy.

The Henry County Police Department says Malcolm Rhodes, 24, faces several charges including sexual battery and enticing a child for indecent purposes.

Investigators say the charges stem from a conversation a 15-year-old boy, from Hampton, had with his father about an incident in that allegedly took place in September. Police tell FOX 5 the conversation between the boy and his father took place in mid-November.

“His father had noticed some suspicious activity with this older gentleman that was at the house and started asking questions that dad would do or a concerned parent would do,” says Major Joey Smith, with the Henry County Police Department. “Ultimately, the child disclosed some information that was troublesome.”

Rhodes worked as a DJ at several venues in Henry County. He was hired for private parties and events. Henry County Schools released a statement to FOX 5 saying Rhodes had been hired for some of its events. It also said it was aware of the allegations against him and determined none of the activities Rhodes is accused of took place on-campus.

According to the booking information, Rhodes was arrested on November 22nd at the Starlite Family Fun Center in McDonough. The venue is one place he worked as DJ.

Investigators say Rhodes targeted teenage boys. They believe there could be more victims. Anyone with concerns should contact the Henry County Police Department.

Rhodes remains in the Henry County Jail without bond.