Henry County begins cleanup after EF1 tornado strikes with 90 mph winds

The Brief Cleanup began in Henry County after an EF1 tornado on Monday afternoon, with peak winds of 90 miles per hour. Brannan Road saw the worst of the winds, with around 40 trees down, but luckily none fell onto homes. Residents say they're grateful it wasn't worse.



What they're saying:

"This is the first time I've ever felt like we needed to go downstairs," Barbara Fleischman said.

Fleishman rode out the storm in her basement and couldn't believe what she saw when she went outside.

"I opened the front door and all this debris was on the door on the porch and I looked and I saw all this debris in the driveway and the gate was hit," she explained.

Brannan Road was back open on Tuesday as crews continued to work to clear fallen trees.

"Lot of work. Lot of work to have to clean up," John Wilson said.

"Praise the Lord it didn't tear the house down or the roof off," he added.

Image 1 of 13 ▼ Cleanup continues in Henry County after an EF1 tornado tore through Henry County. (FOX 5)

What you can do:

The Henry County Office of Emergency Management is asking residents to send them any storm damage photos they have to share data with state and federal agencies.

You can send those damage reports here.