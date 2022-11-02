Trains slams into tractor-trailer at DeKalb County railroad crossing

article

A DeKalb County road has reopened after an overnight crash between a train and a tractor-trailer truck.

The crash happened just before midnight at the train crossing on the 1500 block of Henrico Road in metro Atlanta.

FOX 5 cameras on the scene saw that it appears the train smashed into the cab of the big rig. Crews worked for multiple hours to

At this time, officials have not said if anyone was injured in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.