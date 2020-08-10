HelloFresh facility bringing 750 new jobs to Georgia

article

A major meal kit company has chosen a Georgia county to be the spot for its first distribution facility in the Southeastern United States.

HelloFresh, the largest meal kit provider in the U.S., will establish its first distribution center in Newnan in a 208,930-square-foot facility at 510 International Park, Gov. Brian Kemp announced.

The move would bring more than 750 jobs to Coweta County.

“It is a pleasure to welcome the largest meal kit service in the U.S. to the Peach State,” said Governor Kemp. “I’m confident Newnan’s central location and our state’s unparalleled, rapidly growing logistics network will serve HelloFresh well as they invest in Georgia and bring jobs to the hardworking people of Coweta County.”

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

The German company, which delivered more than 281 million meals to customers in 13 countries in 2019, will offer jobs working with meal distribution, assembly lines, and associate, lead, supervisor, and management opportunities.

Advertisement

“We are excited to make Newnan, Georgia, the newest home for HelloFresh’s rapidly growing U.S. operations,” said Uwe Voss, CEO of HelloFresh US. “This new distribution center supports HelloFresh’s long-term growth plans and allows us to serve even more customers with fresh, delicious recipes delivered right to their doorsteps.”

If you are interested in career opportunities you can check out the company's website for more information.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.