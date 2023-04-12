Heavy rains, possible thunderstorms to end workweek

Residents of north Georgia should brace for heavy rain and scattered thunderstorms beginning late Thursday morning and continuing through Friday evening.

While the incoming system from the Gulf of Mexico is not expected to produce widespread severe storms, there is a low-end risk of damaging wind gusts and brief, isolated tornadoes.

Rainfall amounts will vary depending on location, with the highest amounts mainly south of Interstate 20.

By Friday night, some locations across the region could have received up to 1.5 inches of rainfall.

Wind gusts should range between 20-30 mph as stronger bands move over north Georgia late Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to fall below average into the upper 60s on Thursday due to the rain and clouds.

Friday will bring similar conditions ahead of a warmer and brighter start to the weekend.

However, isolated thunderstorms are again possible for portions of the area from Saturday night into Sunday.

This is a developing weather system. Check back for updates and changes to the forecast as they become available.