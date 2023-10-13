Heavy police presence on Juliette Road in DeKalb County, avoid the area

There is a heavy police presence near the intersection of Juliette Road and Wood Bend Drive in the Stone Mountain area in DeKalb County.

The center of activity appear to be the East Ponce Village apartments at that intersection.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene around 4 p.m. and saw police surrounding that apartment complex.

Officers were searching the area behind along Rock Mountain Boulevard.

The DeKalb County Police Department has confirmed that they are on an active scene but have not given any other details.

They are asking residents to avoid the area if possible.

Image 1 of 14 ▼ Police surround a Stone Mountain area apartment complex on Oct. 13, 2023. (Billy Heath | FOX 5)

The Georgia Department of Transportation reports one lane of traffic is blocked along Stone Mountain Freeway eastbound just before Georgia Highway 10 Memorial Drive due to police activity. The officers have since moved to the shoulder of the roadway.

Police can be seen along Stone Mountain Freeway near Juliette Road near Stone Mountain on Oct. 13, 2023. (GDOT)

MAP OF THE AREA



This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.