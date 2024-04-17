Clayton County: Stolen vehicle chase leads to crash near Tara Boulevard, Dixon Road

Image 1 of 9 ▼

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to avoid the area of Tara Boulevard and Dixon Road due to heavy police activity.

The sheriff's office also sent three photos to FOX 5 Atlanta that shows a crash involving an Amerimed ambulance and one man in handcuffs.

The Clayton County Police Department told FOX 5 they were helping the Georgia State Patrol stop a stolen vehicle.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

MAP OF THE AREA