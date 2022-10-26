Heating costs expected to spike

Winter heating costs are expected to be at a 15-year high.

The war in Ukraine is certainly playing a role as the Russians use winter fuel as a weapon. And that hits everyone around the globe, including the US.

Fold in inflation and a colder winter in the forecast and tight budgets get squeezed.

According to the Energy Information Administration, this is what to expect this winter. A 28 percent increase in natural gas prices, 27 percent rise in heating oil, electricity 10 percent, and propane five percent.

Let’s talk solutions.

To save on heating costs this winter, expert say keep the thermostat in check.

Seal gaps around the door that let winter indoors. And, if you’re serious about cutting costs, Energy Saver recommends keeping your thermostat at 68 in the daytime, cooler at night. That will mean adding more blankets to the bed.

For those south-facing windows, keep the blinds and drapes open to let the sun in. Close them up at night to keep out drafts.

Winterize the ceiling fan. It should spin clockwise on a low setting to push heat down.

And, unplug. According to the US Department of Energy, those electronics like the TV, the computer, and others left on standby, gobble up at least 10 percent of the electricity bill. Maybe put them on a power strip, so it’s just one nightly click and not a big chore.

Change or clean your filters and clean up your intake areas. Use major appliance one at a time and at off-peak hours. Try running the dishwasher at bedtime.

If you have a wood-burning stove, this might be the year to use it to heat up the house a bit.