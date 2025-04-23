Heart-shaped tattoo leads to arrest in Cobb County burglary spree

The Brief Police say 27-year-old Jourdan Brooks broke into Chalker Elementary School and hours later broke into homes in a neighborhood less than 2 miles away. Police say Brooks was out on bond for similar burglaries in Smyrna 16 months ago. Investigators say a distinct tattoo on Brooks' face helped connect him to each of the crimes.



A Cobb County man has been arrested on multiple counts of burglary, including breaking into an elementary school and three homes.

One of the homes that was broken into in mid-April belongs to Denise Evans.

What they're saying:

"I'm glad he's caught, I feel better," said Evans.

Evans says she's relieved that the man who smashed her back window and ransacked her home is in jail.

"I came home, walked in; the first thing I saw was my closet door was open. I went up to my bedroom, and my mattress was askew and stuff thrown around. I said, 'Oh my, I really have been broken into!' It was really startling," said Evans.

Evans says two of her neighbors' homes were also broken into. "It seems he was only looking for cash from each of the homes in this neighborhood; he didn't take electronics or anything," said Evans.

Cobb County Police say earlier in the day, the same man broke into Chalker Elementary School. "It's a little nerve-wracking, especially being so close to home," said Charles Dickson, whose brother is a student at the school. Investigators say someone threw a brick through a window of the school. Video inside the school showed the prowler walking through the hallways to the front office.

What we know:

Late last week, police arrested Jourdan Brooks for the crimes.

Investigators say they were able to identify him and connect him to the burglaries because of a distinct heart-shaped tattoo near his right eye. "Tattoos are indicative of the person and a great indicator," said Dickson.

Police say Brooks has been involved with burglaries in the past.

He was out on bond for burglarizing three homes in Smyrna in December of 2023. "He decided to expand his territory I guess," said Evans. Brooks is now back in the Cobb County jail.

This time he is being held without bond.