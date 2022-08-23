Heard County sheriff says deputy crashed, charged with DUI shortly after shift ended

The Heard County sheriff says he is angry after one of his deputies was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Georgia State Patrol troopers say David Fischer wrecked in his patrol car on Monday afternoon in Coweta County.

After finishing up his security shift at the Heard County courthouse at 5 p.m., the sheriff says Fischer got in his police cruiser to head home. That is when he crashed.

The sheriff suspects Fischer had already been drinking, even before he left the courthouse.