Health officials: Nearly 13,000 tests administered in Georgia on Tuesday

Georgia said it has seen its highest testing day for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday since the outbreak was declared a pandemic. Close to 13,000 new tests were administered in just one day, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

"Two weeks ago, I told Georgians we were not testing enough in our state and that we would make every effort to boost testing capacity," Governor Kemp was quoted as saying in a release sent to FOX 5 News. "It is clear we are making significant progress. We have dramatically increased the number of testing sites with forty-nine now available across the state in partnership with our university system, the private sector, local public health officials, and nine additional Georgia Guard testing sites. We are pushing our testing capacity to the max. Yesterday I asked all Georgians who are experiencing symptoms to schedule an appointment to get tested. We have the sites, the physicians, and the tests. We just need more Georgians to participate."

Free COVID-19 testing continues with the aid of the Georgia National Guard. Health officials are encouraging all Georgian who exhibit any of the following symptoms to make an appointment for a test:

• Cough

• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

• Fever

• Chills

• Repeated shaking with chills

• Muscle pain

• Headache

• Sore throat

• New loss of taste or smell

All Georgians are encouraged to download the Augusta University ExpressCare app at augustahealth.org, or call (706) 721-1852 to qualify for an appointment.

In addition, any medical workers, first responders, law enforcement, or residents or staff of a long-term care facility who may not be showing symptoms can also receive a free test by calling their local health department and scheduling an appointment.

As of Tuesday, the current Georgia National Guard testing sites are located at:

• Clayton State Parking Deck (City of Morrow), 5893 North Lake Drive, Morrow, Georgia 30260 - Monday - Sunday (1 pm - 4 pm)

• Kennesaw State University Parking Deck, 525 Parliament Garden Way NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144 - Monday - Sunday (8 am - 12 pm)

• Colquitt Regional Medical Center, 3131 S Main Street, Moultrie, GA 31768 - Monday - Sunday (8 am - 12 pm)

• Decatur Armory, 3736 Durham Park Road, Decatur, GA - Monday - Sunday (9 am-1 pm)

• Albany Civic Center, 100 W Oglethorpe Blvd 31701 - Monday - Sunday (2 pm - 6 pm)

• Greenbriar Mall, 2841 Greenbriar Pkwy SW, Atlanta, GA 30331 - Monday - Sunday (10 am - 2 pm)

• Georgia State University Blue Parking Lot, 521 Capitol Avenue, Atlanta, Georgia 30312 - Monday - Sunday (2 pm - 6 pm)

• M.E. Lewis Elementary School, 11145 GA Hwy 15, Sparta GA 31087 - Monday, Wednesday, Friday (2 pm - 3 pm)

• Rock Creek Sports Complex, 445 Martin Road, Dawsonville, GA - Monday - Sunday (10 am - 2 pm)

