Anyone with symptoms eligible for coronavirus testing in Georgia

Georgia health officials have expanded testing criteria for COVID-19, allowing more people to be tested at drive-through sites.

Effective immediately, the Georgia Department of Health says that all people with coronavirus symptoms are eligible for coronavirus testing.

Officials say health care workers, first responders, law enforcement, and residents and staff of long-term care facilities will still be prioritized regardless of symptoms.

This change in criteria comes after Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said on Monday that testing needed to be expanded in the state.

"Our testing number in Georgia continues to lag," Kemp said at the state Capitol.

In order to get a test, you must have a referral from either local health department or health care provider. You can find a listing of local testing sites and health departments below.

Appointments are still required for any coronavirus testing, and health officials say people should not arrive without a schedule appointment to any specimen colleciton site, hospital, emergency room, or other health care facility.

