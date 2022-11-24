Head-on crash on I-75 claims life of 3 people, including Atlanta child

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early morning crash on Thanksgiving that claimed the life of a Florida woman and an Atlanta child and injured two other people, including the child's father.

The wreck happened just before 4 a.m. on I-75 southbound at Bass Road.

According to the sheriff's office, a Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling north in the I-75 southbound lanes, near the Bass Road off-ramp, when it collided head on with a Toyota Camry going southbound. The female driver, identified as 27-year-old Nomari Waite of Florida, and 5-year-old Carmyn Anderson of Atlanta, who was a back seat passenger, were pronounced deceased at the scene. The front passenger, identified as 26-year-old Marcellas Coppage of Florida, the father of Anderson, was transported to the Navicent Health Hospital, and was listed in critical condition.

The 27-year-old driver of the Chevrolet Tahoe was taken to the Navicent Health Hospital and was later pronounced deceased. His name will be released once family has been notified, deputies said

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.