Hawks recognize first of 5 minority-owned businesses in Lift the 404 Delivered by UPS

The Atlanta Hawks and UPS announced the launch of Lift the 404 Delivered by UPS during Monday's game against San Antonio.

During 5 games this season, the Haws will wear their Fly City Edition uniforms and in partnership with UPS, recognize 5 minority-owned businesses that embody the spirit of hard work, dedication and grit.

Monday night's honoree was Simplicity Beverage Company and its creator/owner Dr. Bianca Kovanni. This company was chosen in collaboration with the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs.

Simplicity Beverage Company is an Atlanta-based company that offers non-alcoholic, vegan, gluten-free, iced teas and lemonades. They were named a finalist at BevNET Live’s Showdown in December 2021.

In addition to the recognition, each honoree will receive a grant of $5,000 towards their business on behalf of UPS, two tickets to a Hawks game, and a custom-framed Hawks 2023-24 Nike NBA Fly City Edition jersey. At each game where a small business is recognized, they will also have the special opportunity to serve as Co-Captains, an experience where they meet with the referees, Hawks, and opposing team captains at center court before the game begins.