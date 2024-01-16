Expand / Collapse search
Hawks recognize first of 5 minority-owned businesses in Lift the 404 Delivered by UPS

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Atlanta Hawks
FOX 5 Atlanta
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Hawks and UPS announced the launch of Lift the 404 Delivered by UPS during Monday's game against San Antonio.

During 5 games this season, the Haws will wear their Fly City Edition uniforms and in partnership with UPS, recognize 5 minority-owned businesses that embody the spirit of hard work, dedication and grit.

Monday night's honoree was Simplicity Beverage Company and its creator/owner Dr. Bianca Kovanni. This company was chosen in collaboration with the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs.

Simplicity Beverage Company is an Atlanta-based company that offers non-alcoholic, vegan, gluten-free, iced teas and lemonades. They were named a finalist at BevNET Live’s Showdown in December 2021.

In addition to the recognition, each honoree will receive a grant of $5,000 towards their business on behalf of UPS, two tickets to a Hawks game, and a custom-framed Hawks 2023-24 Nike NBA Fly City Edition jersey. At each game where a small business is recognized, they will also have the special opportunity to serve as Co-Captains, an experience where they meet with the referees, Hawks, and opposing team captains at center court before the game begins.