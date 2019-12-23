Having a sew-sew holiday at Atlanta's Topstitch Studio

We’re only two days away from Christmas — but Santa Claus hasn’t left the North Pole quite yet. That means you still have some time to finish decorating a tree that’s sure to impress the Jolly Old Elf — and what’s more impressive than a beautiful handmade ornament hanging front and center?

The Good Day feature team spent the morning at Topstitch Studio and Lounge, located upstairs in Atlanta’s Ponce City Market, learning to sew the ornament that’ll make Santa stop in his tracks. In case you’ve never been, Topstitch Studio and Lounge is basically a sewing “hangout,” where people can take classes, buy fabrics and sewing tools, and — perhaps most importantly — just sit and sew with others doing the same thing.

Founder Leigh Metcalf created Topstitch after spending several years in London, shopping at fabric shops there and documenting them in her book "London Stitch and Knit."

Of course, the Good Day feature team (consisting of photographer Tim Whaley, live technician Michelle Sanders, and a certain handsome feature reporter) turns everything into a competition — so we knew we needed to put our stitching skills to the test.

Who’s ornament turned out the best? You’ll have to click the video player to find out!

Topstitch Studio and Lounge is located at 675 Ponce de Leon, Suite 225 in Ponce City Market. For a list of products sold and classes offered, click here.