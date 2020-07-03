Hartsfield-Jackson expecting increase in activity during holiday weekend

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport officials are expecting an increase in activity during the Fourth of July weekend.

According to airport officials, about 400,000 people are expected to travel in and out of the airport between Thursday, July 2 to Monday, July 6.

The holiday weekend comes as several states, including Georgia, are seeing an increase in new Coronavirus cases.

Kevin Jones was among the travelers who flew into Atlanta Friday afternoon. Jones said he was looking forward to celebrating the weekend with a freedom not found in California.

“Because it’s open. Because I got a lot of friends down here. We just wanted to come here and have fun. We just miss having fun," Jones said.

Tiara Phillips and her family members were at the airport Friday, anxiously awaiting the arrival of their grandmother.

Phillips said the dangers of traveling right now have crossed their minds, but they're making sure they're as safe as possible as they carry out a yearly tradition.

“Every summer she comes down with us to spend a month with us. It’s just really to celebrate my grandma and give her that home experience that she’s missing back at home," Phillips said.

Travelers are encouraged to wear masks and the airport has installed hundreds of hand sanitizing stations and has four million masks available to those who need them.

Social distancing markers are on the ground throughout the airport and plexiglass barriers have been installed at security checkpoints.

Etabavid Chukwudi stopped in Atlanta before getting on his connecting flight to California. Chukwudi traveled from Nigeria.

“The evacuation flight was only coming to Atlanta so I had to hop on it so I could get my feet on American soil," Chukwudi said.

He, along with other US citizens, were told to evacuate as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases there continue to rise.

He said he’s thankful to be on his way home but said he wouldn’t be traveling right now if he didn’t have to.

“It’s not safe. Everybody should just you know stay where you are right now until the pandemic is over," he said.